New Ready-to-Heat Meals Aim to Get You Hooked on Sitka Seafood

Meal prep just got even easier with premium quality ingredients. Sitka Seafood Market, the premier (sushi grade) wild-caught seafood market direct to you, is excited to announce their newest offering, ready-to-heat meals!

All meals are made from scratch with whole ingredients, prepared in a dedicated gluten-free facility, and expertly frozen to lock-in freshness. They ship fully cooked and frozen in a BPA-free, recyclable container that is ready to pop into the freezer or oven. Each meal is a single serving and contains approximately 6 ounces of salmon.

New meals include:

Three Mustard Salmon with Roasted Vegetables : This hearty meal featuring Sitka Seafood Market’s sockeye salmon is packed with the classic flavors of autumn — sweet potatoes, maple syrup, and apple cider — but you can enjoy it any time of year.

: This hearty meal featuring Sitka Seafood Market’s sockeye salmon is packed with the classic flavors of autumn — sweet potatoes, maple syrup, and apple cider — but you can enjoy it any time of year. Cider-Glazed Salmon with Sweet Potato Mash : This flavor-packed meal features Sitka Seafood Market sockeye salmon and three types of mustard with a balsamic glaze that brings out the sweetness in the roasted harvest vegetables.

: This flavor-packed meal features Sitka Seafood Market sockeye salmon and three types of mustard with a balsamic glaze that brings out the sweetness in the roasted harvest vegetables. Salmon Pomodoro with Green Beans and Potatoes: This satisfying and filling meal features Sitka Seafood Market sockeye salmon, zesty tomatoes, and fire-roasted green beans and potatoes.

As a sneak peek to what’s to come, Sitka Seafood Market will add Red Coconut Curry, Smoked Sockeye Salmon Risotto and Sockeye Salmon Tomato Chowder to the ready-to-heat menu in early March.