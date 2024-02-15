Cigna Healthcare and HelloFresh Team Up to Expand Access to Affordable, Healthy Meal Choices

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. and NEW YORK — Cigna Healthcare, the health benefits division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), and HelloFresh*, the world’s leading meal kit company, announce an exclusive collaboration to offer discounted access to HelloFresh’s wholesome, affordable meals to as many as 12 million Cigna Healthcare customers through their employers. The two companies will also team up to support HelloFresh’s Meals with Meaning program, a social impact initiative that provides free meal kits for individuals experiencing food insecurity in local communities.

“Business leaders recognize that healthy employees mean a healthy business, and by expanding access to affordable, healthy meals, employers can better cultivate a stronger workforce,” said Heather Dlugolenski, U.S. commercial strategy officer, Cigna Healthcare. “We’re proud to team up with HelloFresh to support the health and vitality of America’s workforce and to make a difference for communities in need.”

Cigna Healthcare employer clients can choose from a variety of HelloFresh offerings with no minimum purchase amount. Employees can then choose among the options provided, which may include e-gift cards for employees, discounted meal kit subscriptions, and one-time box deliveries to employees’ doorsteps with no subscription required. Each HelloFresh delivery includes all of the fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions to make delicious meals that support a healthy lifestyle.

“We’re excited to team up with Cigna Healthcare to make fresh and wholesome HelloFresh meal kits available as a healthcare benefit,” said Adam Kalikow, senior vice president & managing director, Meal Kits at HelloFresh U.S. “This partnership emphasizes the important role that home cooking plays in supporting consumers’ overall health and well-being. Together with Cigna Healthcare, we’re making HelloFresh meal kits even more accessible while working together to combat food insecurity in our local communities.”

One in three U.S. workers reported experiencing food insecurity within the past three months, according to The Cigna Group’s 2023 Vitality in America research, and six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, many exacerbated by unhealthy diets. These diet-related chronic diseases account for nearly 20% of all U.S. health care costs annually.

In December 2023, Cigna Healthcare and its health equity team collaborated with select employer clients located in underserved communities to deliver nearly 3,500 HelloFresh meals to their employees around the holidays. Dedicated efforts were managed by Cigna Healthcare’s well-being coordinators, some of whom are registered dietitians.

“Healthy eating is an important part of our total well-being strategy, which is designed to help employees live and work their best. We invest in our employees by providing educational opportunities to learn more about nutrition including healthy cooking classes, increasing access to fresh fruit with city-wide workplace deliveries, and are currently considering healthy vending options,” said Terrence R. Moore, ICMA-CM, city manager at City of Delray Beach. “Our employees were surprised and delighted to receive HelloFresh meal kits over the holidays, and we know from their positive feedback that it made it easier for employees and their families to eat well, stress less, and maintain their health during the busy holiday season.”

* HelloFresh does not make any claims that any of its offerings will treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition; always consult with a health professional when making dietary changes or choices.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and others. Learn more at CignaHealthcare.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is a global food solutions group and the world’s leading meal kit company. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q3 2023 HelloFresh delivered over 236 million meals and reached 7.1 million active customers.