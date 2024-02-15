LSG Sky Chefs and iFoodDS to Collaborate on Adaptable Network Solutions for FSMA 204 Food Traceability Rule Adherence

FRANKFURT, Germany and SEATTLE — The LSG Group and iFoodDS announced that LSG Sky Chefs will trial the iFoodDS traceability solution to capture, store and share data required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204 Food Traceability Rule.

LSG Sky Chefs recognizes that when it comes to the food safety and quality of the products they provide their customers, there is no room for compromise. That is why LSG Sky Chefs strives to stay ahead of all regulatory requirements from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while maintaining the integrity of their operations.

With the aim of ensuring that it meets regulatory requirements and gains greater visibility of its food supply chain, LSG Sky Chefs is working with iFoodDS on a traceability project utilizing the iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust™ solution.

“We are committed to being compliant with the FDA FSMA 204 Rule, which introduces additional traceability requirements that will be particularly challenging for us as an airline caterer, considering the complexity of our food supply chain,” said Rosimeire Miranda, Head of Quality Assurance Americas, who is also leading the project. “This is why we are pleased to partner with iFoodDS in the U.S. market to explore a flexible and feasible FSMA 204 compliance solution that can be effective for our airline customers and supplier partners while creating a safer, more trackable food supply.”

“At iFoodDS, our team excels in partnering with large-scale enterprises and their network of suppliers and customers,” said Scott Mathews, CEO of iFoodDS. “As the only traceability platform with a proven and scalable solution, iFoodDS can make FSMA 204 compliance easy for LSG Sky Chefs, while also supporting their safety, quality, and sustainability goals.”

About LSG Sky Chefs

The LSG Group is the quality and technology leader in airline catering and related markets. It has two strong, independent expert brands: LSG Sky Chefs, a global catering specialist with the highest hygiene and quality standards for airlines, the home-delivery market and retail. Retail inMotion, which specializes in in-flight sales, product development and technology solutions, sets standards with its understanding of partnership and its innovative strength.

The LSG Group (International) is headquartered in Neu-Isenburg, near Frankfurt, Germany, and has an extensive network of joint ventures and partnerships around the globe. In the ramp-up year 2022, its 18,778 FTEs at 131 locations in 49 countries worldwide generated a consolidated revenue of 1.960 million euros. LSG Sky Chefs, in collaboration with its joint venture partners, produced 275 million airline catering meals and 33 million food commerce units during this period. www.lsg-group.com

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality.

Its consulting subsidiary, New Era Partners, helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FDA’s Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204, to smooth the path to compliance.

The iFoodDS traceability solution, iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust™, is offered in partnership with IBM and provides a robust FSMA 204 traceability and compliance management solution capable of supporting the needs of the industry’s largest enterprises and suppliers of all sizes. To learn more about iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust™, visit www.ifoodds.com.