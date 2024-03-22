Sitka Seafood Market Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK — 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for, Sitka Seafood Market, the up-and-coming seafood distributor bringing wild-caught seafood to consumers nationwide.

Founded in 2011, Sitka Seafood Market is the premier wild-caught seafood direct-to-consumer marketplace offering the highest quality, sustainably harvested seafood available. With every subscription box, its members are directly connected to the fishermen and fishing communities that have harvested from these fisheries for generations. Members also receive chef-curated recipes and access to members-only cooking classes for a truly unparalleled culinary experience.

Recognizing the need to amplify its share of voice against competitors and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the food industry, Sitka is leveraging 5W’s national expertise in earned media relations, cooking and chef influencer outreach, trade engagement, and activations, aiming to enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement on a national scale.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Sitka Seafood—a brand that epitomizes culinary curation,” said Co-CEO Dara A. Busch. “Sitka’s commitment to quality and sustainability makes them a standout in the industry. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and national relationships to elevate Sitka’s brand visibility and drive impactful results, ultimately making waves in the industry and captivating consumers nationwide.”

“We are thrilled to partner with 5WPR to expand our reach and share Sitka Seafood Market’s exceptional wild-caught seafood with more people than ever before. Together, we’re excited to bring the most delicious options to seafood lovers across the country,” said Carl Schwartz, Vice President of Marketing at Sitka Seafood Market.

About Sitka Seafood Market

Founded in 2011, Sitka Seafood Market is the premier online marketplace for wild-caught seafood. They source from small-boat, sustainable fishermen and prioritize quality and traceability to ensure you can trust every piece of seafood they sell. Offering a wide array of options from curated subscriptions and a new build your own box experience to many one-time purchases. Subscribed members enjoy exclusive benefits, including ongoing discounts, chef-curated recipes, and access to cooking classes. Their new ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook products promise convenience without compromising on taste or sustainability.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O’Dwyer’s, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.