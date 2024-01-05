New USDA Procurement Initiative – Pallet Quantity System Project

USDA Commodity Procurement Program (CPP) strives to ensure efficient, effective, and flexible business processes and practices that support the needs of our customers and vendors. To both maintain and expand the vendors participating in USDA Foods programs, CPP is working to update and improve our current ordering and distribution processes. Our first step is moving to a pallet quantity system, with the ultimate goal of streamlining multi-stops for USDA deliveries and developing a model to distribute directly to customers through distribution centers.

To make this project a success, we need your help. Beginning on January 8, 2024, CPP will be reaching out to gather information on your commercial pallet configurations. Once we have completed our market research, we will have a better sense of the larger project timeline. We will engage you throughout the process and share our plans as they evolve. Thank you in advance for your assistance with this important effort.

Should you have any questions about this project, please direct them to VendorPallets@usda.gov.

Thank you for your continued support of USDA Foods programs!