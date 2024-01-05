BJ’s Wholesale Club Kicks Off New Year with Grand Opening of North Jacksonville on January 12

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & NORTH JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced that its club in North Jacksonville, Florida, will open on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The club, located at 12884 City Center Blvd in North Jacksonville, is BJ’s 37th club in Florida.

BJ’s offers unmatched value on everyday essentials in a convenient one-stop shop. BJ’s members can save on fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor and pet supplies.

The club will feature a BJ’s Gas location on-site, with everyday low fuel prices and the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

“We’re excited to start the new year by providing unbeatable value and convenience to North Jacksonville,” said Tom Condon, Club Manager, North Jacksonville BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our mission is to serve the families who depend on us by delivering up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.”

North Jacksonville will also feature the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with a variety of seasonal favorites, fashion for the family, toys, tech and a selection of local products.

BJ’s has a longstanding commitment to nourishing its communities and is partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida, a food bank serving the Jacksonville community. Once the club is open, BJ’s will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more to the food bank every week to support families in need.

“We’re grateful to kick off the new year by deepening our partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Susan King, President and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida. “We thank BJ’s for helping provide the nourishment families need to thrive.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club has partnered with Feeding America and the Feeding America network of food banks for over 15 years, providing more than 125 million meals to local families.

BJ’s has also donated more than $40,000 to fund classroom projects in 55 Jacksonville area schools, helping provide teachers and students the resources they need to succeed. BJ’s Charitable Foundation partners with DonorsChoose, a national non-profit organization, to help meet needs for classroom supplies.

At BJ’s Wholesale Club, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery*** and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line.

Local shoppers can join the new club now with BJ’s limited-time founding member offer* available through Thursday, January 11, 2024. New members can sign up for The Club Card Membership at $25 for 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal® or The Club+ Card Membership at $70 for 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal®. The Club+ Card Membership holders receive 5¢ off/gal. ‡ at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back†† in rewards‡‡ on most BJ’s purchases.

To sign up for a membership at BJ’s Wholesale Club, members can visit BJs.com/NorthJacksonville or sign up in person at the membership center, now open, at 13141 City Station Dr. Suite 143 in Jacksonville.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons so members can stack savings using a mix of manufacturers’ coupons, BJ’s exclusive coupons, and personalized offers from BJ’s to get even more value.

Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery** or ship-to-home.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

*Offer is valid at the North Jacksonville, FL, membership center and online at BJs.com/NorthJacksonville only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, nontransferable and only good for new members. Plus, sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal®, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires. Expires: 1/11/24.

**BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

††The Club+ Card members earn 2% back in rewards on eligible purchases of goods and services in-club at BJ’s front-end registers, on BJs.com, or in the BJ’s app (minus any redeemed rewards, returns, refunds, or credit adjustments) when they scan their membership card for these purchases, unless the primary member or the member making the purchase is a cardholder in the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program, in which case the member will only earn rewards in accordance with the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program rewards terms (see BJs.com/bjsoneterms). Rewards earned may not exceed $500 in any 12-month period. Eligible purchases exclude eye exams, shipping, sales tax, bottle deposits, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco-related products, lottery tickets, gift cards, propane, BJ’s Gas®, online optical purchases, membership fees and add-ons, warranties and protection plans, BJ’s services provided by third parties (e.g., BJ’s Travel®), and BJ’s B2B and BJ’s Global Sales transactions. See BJs.com/terms for information on excluded services. Eye exams and online optical purchases are not eligible for reward redemption.

‡The Club+ Card members receive an instant discount of 5¢ off each gallon of fuel purchased at BJ’s Gas® when they scan their membership card for these purchases, unless the primary member or the member making the purchase is a cardholder in the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program, in which case the member will only receive an instant discount at BJ’s Gas® in accordance with the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program rewards terms (see BJs.com/bjsoneterms). BJ’s Gas® purchases are not eligible purchases and do not earn rewards. For MD and NJ transactions, discount will be applied after sale, before payment. Subject to applicable state law restrictions.

‡‡Rewards are yours for the life of your The Club+ Card Membership – they will not expire while your membership remains active and in good standing. Rewards earned may not exceed $500 in any 12-month period. Must have a minimum balance of $10 in rewards to redeem. Minimum eligible purchase amount is $10 at BJ’s checkout. The rewards program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change at any time. For full rewards terms and conditions, please see BJs.com/terms.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, various exclusive offerings, gas and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 241 clubs and 172 BJ’s Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

About Feeding Northeast Florida (FNEFL)

Feeding Northeast Florida (FNEFL) is the region’s largest nonprofit (501c3) food bank and hunger relief network. FNEFL provides nutritious foods and other essential goods to those in need and strives to improve the quality of life for people living in and around Northeast and North Central Florida by addressing food insecurity, poverty and poor health. Alongside our network of food distribution, agency and community partners, the Food Bank provides food resources and hope to help all people living in our 12-county service area (Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Levy, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns and Union) who struggle to feed themselves and their families. Feeding Northeast Florida works daily to find solutions to address the issues of food insecurity and poverty through awareness, advocacy, education, and action in ways that promote dignity, respect and empowerment. For more information, visit feedingnefl.org.