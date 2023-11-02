BJ’s Wholesale Club’s First Alabama Location to Open Just in Time for Thanksgiving Savings, Offering Shoppers a Free Turkey

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & MADISON, Ala.– BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) (“BJ’s”), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that its brand-new club location in Madison, Alabama will open on Friday, November 10, 2023. The club, located at 165 Graphics Drive, is a part of Town Madison and just minutes from Toyota Field. The new location is BJ’s 239th club and Alabama becomes the company’s 20th state.

The new club also features a BJ’s Gas location on-site, with everyday low fuel prices and the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The Madison BJ’s Gas station opened on Thursday, October 26, and offers regular, premium, and diesel fuels.

“We’re thrilled to open the Madison club, our first location in Alabama,” said Tommy Metheny, Club Manager, Madison BJ’s Wholesale Club. “As we gear up for the holiday season, we can’t wait to bring BJ’s unbeatable value and convenience to this community. I want to thank both our great team for its commitment to serving our members and the community for giving us such a warm welcome.”

BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a convenient one-stop shop, including a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, various exclusive offerings, and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with a treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with a variety of seasonal favorites, home décor, fashion for the family, top trending toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

BJ’s Wholesale Club takes care of families in its local communities. The BJ’s Charitable Foundation supports a range of organizations and programs across 20 states. In Madison, BJ’s is partnering with the Food Bank of North Alabama, donating nutritious, fresh food to help local families in need.

“With Thanksgiving fast approaching, we are excited to have BJ’s Wholesale Club as the newest member of the Madison community,” said Shirley Schofield, Chief Executive Officer, Food Bank of North Alabama. “The holidays are a vital time to ensure that those in need have access to basics and our partnership with BJ’s allows us to do that.”

To date, BJ’s has partnered with Feeding America and the Feeding America network of food banks for over 15 years, providing more than 122 million meals to local families.

At BJ’s Wholesale Club, members can also shop how they want by choosing from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery***, and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of each trip.

Local shoppers can join the new club now with BJ’s limited-time founding member offer* available through Thursday, November 9, 2023. When new members sign up for The Club Card Membership for one year at $55*, they’ll get a $40 welcome reward** plus, more than $40 in coupons†. Shoppers can also choose to sign up for The Club+ Card Membership for one year at $110* and get an $80 welcome reward** plus, more than $40 in coupons† as well. The Club+ Card Membershipholders receive 5¢ off/gal. ‡ at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back†† in rewards‡‡ on most BJ’s purchases.

Additionally, from November 10 through November 12, BJ’s members will be eligible to receive a digital coupon for a FREE fresh or frozen Butterball whole turkey when they spend $150 in the same transaction, in-club or online.

The free turkey coupon will appear in members digital coupon gallery beginning November 14, and must be redeemed by November 22, 2023, while supplies last***. To qualify, members will need to create a digital account on BJs.com, so that they can clip their free turkey offer in their coupon gallery, either through the BJ’s mobile app or online at BJs.com.

To sign up for a membership at BJ’s Wholesale Club, visit BJs.com/Madison or sign up in person at the membership center, open now, at 8760 Madison Boulevard in Madison.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons so members can stack savings using a mix of manufacturers’ coupons, BJ’s exclusive coupons, and personalized offers from BJ’s to get even more value.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons so members can stack savings using a mix of manufacturers’ coupons, BJ’s exclusive coupons, and personalized offers from BJ’s to get even more value. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery**** or ship-to-home.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 238 clubs and 169 BJ’s Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

About The Food Bank of North Alabama

The Food Bank of North Alabama is a member of the Feeding America network and distributes more than 10 million meals annually to families struggling with food insecurity in its 11-county service area.