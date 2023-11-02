Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Albertsons Companies Announces ESG Goals and Long-Term Strategies to Support a More Sustainable Future

Albertsons Companies Retail & FoodService April 21, 2022

Albertsons Companies launched long-term goals and strategies focused on maximizing the company’s positive impact across four pillars: Planet, People, Product, and Community. The company’s new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, called “Recipe for Change,” further solidifies Albertsons Cos.’ commitment to using its national presence and resources to drive meaningful, proactive change.

Produce

Grimmway Farms and Its ESG Journey

Grimmway Farms Produce October 5, 2022

This fall, Grimmway Farms will complete its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. While Grimmway has been an industry leader in responsible farming and business practices for more than five decades, Grimmway president and chief executive Jeff Huckaby likens the company’s formalized ESG reporting efforts to a “journey that’s never complete,” as new challenges inevitably emerge, and new technologies, perspectives and information evolve.