United Natural Foods Announces CEO Succession Plan

United Natural Foods Retail & FoodService September 30, 2020

United Natural Foods, Inc. announced that Steven L. Spinner has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire as Chief Executive Officer after the conclusion of the term of his employment agreement on July 31, 2021, or earlier upon the appointment of a successor. Mr. Spinner has agreed to remain on the Board to serve as Executive Chairman following his retirement as CEO.

Crisp Selected by UNFI to Help Food Suppliers Better Use Data For Distribution Insights and Planning

Crisp Retail & FoodService June 16, 2021

Crisp, the first programmatic commerce platform for the food and beverage industries, has formalized a relationship with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), North America’s largest publicly-traded grocery wholesaler and distributor. Using the Crisp platform, food and beverage brands will be able to share, manipulate and utilize UNFI data within their own business intelligence tools such as Excel and Power BI.

Albertsons Companies Announces ESG Goals and Long-Term Strategies to Support a More Sustainable Future

Albertsons Companies Retail & FoodService April 21, 2022

Albertsons Companies launched long-term goals and strategies focused on maximizing the company’s positive impact across four pillars: Planet, People, Product, and Community. The company’s new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, called “Recipe for Change,” further solidifies Albertsons Cos.’ commitment to using its national presence and resources to drive meaningful, proactive change.