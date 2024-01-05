United Natural Foods Releases Updated Selling Show 2024 Schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) released its updated selling show schedule for 2024. As part of UNFI’s mission to help customers and suppliers win in the marketplace, all UNFI selling shows will now showcase the full spectrum of products and services that better aligns with customer buying behavior, instead of focusing shows exclusively on natural and organic or conventional products. These new shows will support both the natural and conventional supplier as well as all grocery retail customer channels and positioning.

Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer said: “With the start of every selling show season, we look forward to connecting with our partners around the country to share insights, discuss industry trends, and explore new ways to create value and help drive their growth. We appreciate the hard work of our suppliers and customers and look forward to continuing to support them with supply chain efficiency and the industry’s leading selection of products, insights, and go-to-market services, all of which will be on display at our upcoming shows.”

New 2024 Selling Show Schedule:

The Company will hold the following four shows in 2024:

Spring and Summer West Selling Show in San Diego, CA on February 7-8

Spring and Summer Central and East Selling Show in Orlando, FL on February 20-21

Holiday and Winter East Selling Show Uncasville, CT on June 4-5

Holiday and Winter Central and West Selling Show in Minneapolis, MN on August 6-7

For more information on UNFI Shows, customers or suppliers can visit: https://www.unfi.com/shows-events or email events@unfi.com.

Inaugural Circle of Excellence Awards

UNFI also announced plans for its inaugural Circle of Excellence (“COE”) awards, which will recognize the outstanding performance and growth of UNFI customers and suppliers. UNFI’s Circle of Excellence awards honor the innovation, diversity of market positioning, size, and geography of customers and suppliers across the country. The Company will select customer winners in local independent, regional chain, and national account categories and suppliers in both emerging and established categories.

Customer awards will be presented at UNFI’s February shows in San Diego and Orlando. Supplier awards will be presented at the Company’s June show in Connecticut. All customer and supplier winners will be recognized across UNFI’s selling shows, featured on UNFI’s website, and mentioned in the Company’s post-show press releases.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, eCommerce providers, and foodservice customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is delivering value for its stakeholders, visit www.unfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include those described in the Company’s filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 29, 2023 filed with the SEC on September 26, 2023 and other filings the Company makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. The Company is not undertaking to update any information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances. Any estimates of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These estimates are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results.