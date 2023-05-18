Nordic Cold Chain Solutions Appoints Andy Bolton as President and CEO

HATFIELD, Pa. – Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, a leading provider of temperature-controlled packaging and logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of C. Anderson “Andy” Bolton as its new president and chief executive officer. Bolton brings a wealth of experience and a proven history in the industry, positioning Nordic Cold Chain Solutions for continued success and growth.

“I am honored to join Nordic Cold Chain Solutions as President and CEO,” said Andy Bolton. “This is an exciting time for the company, and I am committed to building upon its strong foundation of excellence. I look forward to working closely with the talented Nordic Cold Chain Solutions team to drive innovation, expand our product and service offerings, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.” Bolton succeeds Tony Aleide, who will remain with Nordic as a Strategic Advisor.

Prior to joining Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Bolton spent over 25 years in packaging in multiple verticals spanning the pharmaceutical, medical, personal care, industrial, beverage and food sectors, where he drove operational excellence and established long-term partnerships. His deep understanding of the industry dynamics and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences make him an ideal fit for Nordic Cold Chain Solutions.

Bolton earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions is a leader in the cold chain landscape, providing the highest-quality cold-chain solutions, products, and services to multiple industries including the food & perishable and pharmaceutical markets. Nordic Cold Chain Solutions partners with each of its clients to create custom solutions that meet and exceed expectations for temperature-controlled packaging and manufacturing. Along with custom products and services, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions uses its unique position within the industry to help customers with testing, operational improvements, and business logistics.

For more information, visit, https://nordiccoldchain.com/