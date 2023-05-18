Wakefern Expands In-Store Retail Media with Freeosk

CHICAGO– Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, is expanding usage of Freeosk’s interactive multimedia sampling kiosks for turn-key, multisensory, in-store retail media activation.

Following a successful pilot, Wakefern is placing Freeosk units in 95 ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer stores. Freeosk transforms ordinary in-store spaces into discovery destinations for new products and categories.

Historically, Freeosk campaigns generate an average sales lift of over 50%, with 70% of buyers being new to brand (NTB) and over 20% of the converted shoppers repeating purchases post-campaign. Freeosk inspires shopper engagement and trial as the leading multisensory retail media platform that combines in-store sampling, merchandising and digital media.

“Trial lowers barriers to entry for products and expands the shopper base for brands by attracting incremental users to the category while in-store. By capturing the shopper activity, brands are provided transparent measurement and retail media opportunities to engage with emerging and renewed brand users,” said Natalie Menza-Crowe, MS RD Director of Marketing and Wellness Strategy for Wakefern.

“Brand adoption is a key milestone on the path-to-purchase. From that moment on, you build loyalty and customer lifetime value. Freeosk is honored to help facilitate seamless in-store retail media programs with Wakefern that provide clear ROI,” says Matt Eichorn, president, co-founder and CEO at Freeosk.

According to the 2022 Retail Media Research Report by Merkel, only 9% of US retail media networks (RMNs) offer in-store digital media for brand campaigns. Considering a majority of sales happen in-store, this represents a vast opportunity for retailers to take a more comprehensive approach to retail media offerings with multisensory in-store activation.

To learn how Freeosk creates loyalty for both brands and retailers, visit www.freeoskinc.com. To find a Freeosk near you, visit www.thefreeosk.com.

About Freeosk

Freeosk, the leading multisensory in-store retail media company, enables brands to activate identifiable shopper discovery at scale across its nationwide network of media kiosks. The kiosk experience – which is free to shoppers – combines in-store merchandising, automated sampling, and relevant content to reduce buyer aversion and attract new customers to products and categories. By harnessing first-party data and consumer intent signals, Freeosk translates in-store moments into powerful, privacy-protected data, that can be actioned upon by brands to build engagement, increase sales, and drive ROI. Follow Freeosk on LinkedIn or visit the company’s business partner site at www.freeoskinc.com.