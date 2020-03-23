Wakefern Announces Two New Executive Positions

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage banners, today announced the promotion of Steve Henig to Chief Customer Officer, and welcomed Bryant Harris as Chief Merchandising Officer.

Henig has spent nearly three decades at Wakefern progressing through various procurement roles as well as leadership positions in corporate merchandising and marketing. He most recently served as Vice President of Digital Commerce and Analytics where he was responsible for ecommerce initiatives, app development and analytics needs. He oversaw the launch of the company’s first automated micro fulfillment center and leads the popular ShopRite from Home service.

In his new role, Henig will work with Wakefern members, leaders and associates to create a single, consistent brand voice for its customers and provide a deep understanding of the market, customers and competitors. He will oversee the departments of branding, e commerce, marketing and advertising.

Harris brings nearly 20 years of experience in retailing to his new role at Wakefern, where he will oversee the product procurement strategy, in store merchandising, pricing and promotion. He will be working closely with Henig to design and implement strategies to increase sales growth for the cooperative.

Previously, Harris worked as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer for Save A Lot, an Onex Corporation owned company, in charge of assortment strategy, procurement, pricing, visual merchandising and store design. He also held various positions at Walmart Inc. and its subsidiary, Sam’s Club, including the lead of Sam’s Club’s fresh foods division, a role that represented $13 billion in annual sales.

A graduate of The College of New Jersey, Henig now teaches strategy and marketing at the school. He also received his Master of Business Administration from Monmouth University in New Jersey. Harris received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Missouri and served four years in the US Army, attaining the rank of Captain.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises 51 members who today independently own and operate 354 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern is one of the largest employers in New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.