BALTIMORE — Lexington Market is known as the longest continuously operating public market in the United States, founded in 1782. And now, it’s getting an upgrade.

“I’m just very, very excited to see that we’re going to have a new market.” said former Lexington Market business owner Cookie Carroll.

A staple that sits right in the heart of Baltimore City and home to Faidley Seafood’s award winning lump crab cakes.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBS Baltimore