Omnifoods Plant-Based Products Welcome Dot Foods as New Distribution Partner

NEW YORK, NY – OMNIFoods, makers of the 100% plant-based OMNI Pork and OMNI Seafood products, will soon be available in even more restaurants and stores across the United States. OMNI has partnered with Dot Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor, to ensure that its products are more accessible via Dot’s network of customers, including to more than 5,200 food distributors in the United States.

In the first phase beginning this month, the OMNI product line-up at Dot Foods consists of OMNI Ground, OMNI Strips, OMNI Luncheon, and OMNI Tuna, with the addition of OMNI Classic Fillet, OMNI Golden Fillet, OMNI Ocean Burger, OMNI Golden Sticks, and OMNI Crab-Style Cake to be added in October.

“We are thrilled with this new opportunity to provide our great-tasting OMNI products to foodservice operators and their customers throughout the country,” said David Yeung, co-founder and CEO of Green Monday Holdings and OMNI. “Based on the success that OMNI has had within the foodservice sector, we anticipate continued enthusiasm and demand from vegans and flexitarians, and we look forward to all that our partnership with Dot Foods will deliver for our delicious, versatile, and high-quality plant-based products.”

Dot Foods services distributors in all food channels, including foodservice, supermarket, convenience, drug, and all alternate channels. By having access to so many outlets in the food industry, OMNI can now be sourced with a one-case minimum and two-day lead-time through Dot, eliminating operational hurdles and providing efficiencies to the truckload supply chain, saving costs and improving net profitability. Dot’s extensive network will make OMNI plant-based products accessible to everyone from high-volume establishments and regional chains to smaller mom-and-pop businesses across the nation.

About OMNI

OMNIFoods, the food innovation arm under Green Monday Holdings, is a global leading plant-based food company. OMNI’s range of alternative protein products includes the OmniPork series, OmniSeafood series, and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OMNI is a partner to many of the world’s top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, and Grand Hyatt Hotels. OMNI’s products have received various international awards & accolades – OMNI Ground and OMNI Luncheon were awarded a One-star Great Taste Award in 2021, and OMNI Golden Fillet received the Silver Quality Award in the Monde Selection 2022.

Since launching in the United States last year, OMNI has continued to meet the growing demand for its OMNI Ground, OMNI Strips, and OMNI Luncheon. Initially offered at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide, the series can now be found in numerous markets across New York City and from online grocery stores including Besties Vegan Paradise and Fresh Direct. In addition, over 50 independent and chain restaurants across the country are serving OMNI in a variety of cuisines. www.OmniFoods.co

About Dot Foods

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot’s 13th U.S. facility will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods’ Canadian operations are located in Brampton, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. A new Dot Foods Canada distribution center is currently under construction in Ingersoll, Ontario. www.Dotfoods.com