OSMG Welcomes Mark Stovin, Executive Vice President, OSMG Issaquah

Matthews, N.C. – OSMG is proud to announce that Mark Stovin has joined the team as EVP, OSMG Issaquah. Mark will be leading our Costco team dedicated to delivering a full suite of best-in-class services.

Mark has Costco in his blood having worked for or with Costco for over 30 years. He began working at Costco part-time while in college in Florida and worked in several different locations in the Southeast and Northeast regions. After graduating college, Mark spent three years working in what was then the East Coast Buying Office (now the Northeast Regional HQ). After eight years with Costco, Mark joined Anderson Chamberlin as a customer service representative and was soon promoted to Business Manager working directly with Costco buyers.

Over the next 20-plus years with ADW, Mark developed strong working knowledge in all departments, regions and globally. Mark was recognized for his talent and leadership qualities when he was promoted to VP for the Southeast Region. From there, Mark was promoted to SVP of Eastern Regions and Europe and then EVP of Diversified Channels, which included responsibility for the total Costco business globally.

Mark left ADW in 2022 and launched a consulting company, Jigsaw Innovation, where he has been working to help brands build a partnership with Costco. Brands with untapped potential are now finding ways to build a partnership with this important retailer.

Mark and his wife, Susy, have been married for 27 years. They are proud parents of four children and three Golden Retrievers. Mark is involved in the Atlanta community as an active leader with local parks and as a volunteer for his neighborhood and local schools. Mark enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends in the north Georgia mountains, cheering on college football and of course, the Braves.

We are building a best-in-class solution for our clients at Costco. This will meaningfully add to our OSMG platform, which includes teams in Bentonville, Cincinnati and representation across the nation.

Mark can be reached at mstovin@osmg.co.

About OSMG

OSMG was founded in 2006 by five strong regional brokers with a combined 225 years of local market expertise and national coverage. With over $15 billion in sales and 38 local offices, our full-service privately held and debt-free companies have grown consistently year after year. OSMG has offices in Bentonville, focused on Walmart & Sam’s, as well as Cincinnati delivering full services at Kroger.