California Treasurer Fiona Ma Visits GrubMarket Facilities in Southern California

Los Angeles, CA — California Treasurer Fiona Ma and her team visited two prominent GrubMarket wholesale/distributor facilities, JC Produce and SGS Produce, in Los Angeles today.

“We are thrilled to host California State Treasurer Fiona Ma at GrubMarket’s JC Produce and SGS Produce facilities in the Los Angeles area,” said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. “As an Asian American founder who started GrubMarket with big goals to disrupt the food supply chain industry and make fresh healthy food accessible to everyone, I am happy to see Treasurer Ma’s support for GrubMarket and our community, as we continue building one of the fastest growing and most impactful food tech companies globally. Together, we will continue to drive a more resilient and sustainable food future for all.”

Meeting at SGS headquarters, Fiona Ma at head of the table with Mike Xu of GrubMarket to her right, Carole Shandler of SGS to her left, and other members of SGS and Ma’s team.

While discussing Fiona Ma’s tour of the Shapiro-Gilman-Shandler Co (SGS) facility, Carole Shandler, General Manager of SGS, explained, “We welcome Treasurer Fiona Ma’s interest in our warehouse and distribution operations and appreciate her understanding of the challenges we currently face. Her commitment to ensuring a strong supply chain, labor force, and sustainability program highlights what essential private industry can accomplish with a partner like Fiona Ma in our great State.”

Jacky Chan, General Manager of JC Produce, commented that “we are honored and delighted to host California State Treasurer Fiona Ma at our facility. It is inspiring to see an Asian American woman hold a prominent role in state office, and we look forward to supporting her political endeavors for many years to come.”

During her tour, Ma spoke with employees of both companies, as well as employees from other GrubMarket businesses in the area, and saw the inner workings of receiving and distributing highly perishable products such as fruits and vegetables. “It was a pleasure meeting with all of the successful general managers in the GrubMarket ecosystem and gaining a stronger understanding of GrubMarket’s critical role in our food supply chain. Watching produce come off refrigerated trucks and brought into warehouses, then moved on forklifts to accommodate Los Angeles County’s 10 million+ consumers was an exhilarating experience”, said Ma.

“Our GrubMarket team is committed to supporting California and US agricultural industries through sustainable operations and a focus on addressing food-loss prevention,” exclaimed Stevie Shandler Maier, Sustainability and Business Development Manager. “We were excited for the opportunity to discuss vital matters with our state treasurer, Fiona Ma, who has a history of showing her support through solution-based programs with clean energy and resources for small businesses.”

Fiona Ma (Center), Standing alongside Mike Xu of GrubMarket (To Her Right), Carole Shandler of SGS (To Her Left), and Jacky Chan of JC Produce (Third from Right)

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

About SGS

Founded in 1907, S-G-S Produce is a tradition on the Los Angeles Produce Market. From its warehouse on the Ninth Street City Market, it grew from a small horse and buggy operation to the booming, professional business that it is today. Symbolic of the growth is the move to the state-of-the-art S-G-S facilities at 739 Decatur Street, within walking distance of the LA Wholesale Market.

About JC Produce

JC Produce, based in Vernon, CA, has been delivering to global markets since 2012 and is currently a distributor of Asian fruits and exotic fruits, as well as vegetables and mushrooms in North America. We do business with some of the largest Asian and Hispanic retailers and markets, and we are expanding our assortment for grocery retailers in the US. We are extraordinarily passionate about getting our fresh product from our growers in Mexico, Asia and South America. This commitment is exemplified through our efforts and grower experiences.