PAR Technology Elevates Table Service Experience with Brink POS 2024 Spring Release

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company providing unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants, announces its PAR Brink POS® 2024 Spring Release. Designed to empower restaurants in navigating the balance between operational efficiency and exceptional guest experiences, this update introduces a variety of features aimed at simplifying daily administration, enhancing table service, and strengthening the connection between businesses and their patrons.

Enhanced Table Service

At the heart of Brink’s Spring Release is a comprehensive suite of table service enhancements, reinforcing PAR’s commitment to elevating the dining experience. The introduction of PAR Pay-At-Table allows guests to review and pay their checks directly at the table, streamlining transactions and eliminating unnecessary wait times. The Tip Share feature facilitates the inclusion of tip amounts for all staff involved, fostering workplace transparency and ensuring equitable distribution of gratuities among both back-of-house and front-of-house teams.

Additionally, guests can now pre-authorize their credit cards upon arrival, allowing them to keep tabs open throughout their visit. This ensures a seamless and leisurely dining experience while also safeguarding restaurants and bars against the risk of unpaid walkouts.

The release also includes reporting features exclusively tailored for full-service concepts. Brink’s Checkout Report ensures precise register-side management, particularly in situations where servers need support to finalize table closures during tip-sharing scenarios. Other capabilities, such as automatic order splitting by seat and effortless one-click printing of individual checks, expedite table turnovers, which is particularly beneficial for larger groups.

Purposeful Innovation for Today’s Challenges

Restaurants navigate a tightrope in today’s macro landscape – battling inflationary pressures, labor costs, and lower traffic while still crafting an unforgettable experience for guests with ever-rising expectations.

Brink’s new release empowers operators to navigate the challenge on both sides with meaningful enhancements that include:

Gamification to encourage upsells and increase average check values.

Simplified ordering, streamlined pick-ups and automated lane and KDS re- sequencing for single, dual, and multi-lane drive-thrus.

Multi-reward Redemption with Punchh®, PAR’s industry-leading loyalty platform.

Support for 24×7 restaurant operations on Register and KDS.

Seamless EBT Payments with PAR Pay, PAR’s award-winning payments platform.

“This new release represents a significant milestone for PAR Brink POS,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology Corporation. “It continues our commitment to constant innovation, capitalizing on strong investment and hard work of our team. Stasis is death for a product led software business that will never happen at PAR.”

Well-known restaurant brands such as Hooters of America trust PAR Brink’s table service capabilities, showcasing the industry-wide recognition of its effectiveness. PAR Brink POS sets a new standard for restaurant technology, delivering value to operators, staff, and guests across the spectrum of enterprise hospitality. With its focus on table service, seamless integrations, and meaningful innovation, the latest update to Brink reaffirms PAR’s position as a leader in the restaurant technology space.

