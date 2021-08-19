Peapod Digital Labs Launches Accelerator for Diverse-owned Suppliers

CHICAGO — Peapod Digital Labs (PDL), the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine for the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, has launched an Accelerator for diverse-owned suppliers. The Accelerator is designed to share Ahold Delhaize USA’s companies’ knowledge and networks with participants. It also promotes supplier diversity as Peapod Digital Labs looks to support Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands as they further strengthen partnerships with suppliers and create a sustainable supplier diversity program for the future.

“The last 18 months have highlighted the importance of creating a diverse and inclusive community, and we at Peapod Digital Labs are committed to providing pathways for diverse suppliers to expand their relationship with Ahold Delhaize USA companies,” said JJ Fleeman, President, Peapod Digital Labs. “In working with these eleven diverse-owned suppliers through the Accelerator, we hope to empower them to further grow their businesses. Over time, we hope to engage additional diverse-owned suppliers through the Accelerator and other initiatives to move the needle on the presence of products from diverse-owned suppliers in Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ stores, offices and throughout the food supply chain.”

The inaugural Accelerator cohort includes 11 certified diverse-owned suppliers: 8Myles, Chomps, DMI Music & Media Solutions, Epicurean Beverage, Harbar, HighKey, MegaToys, New Normal Life, Over Easy, Spartanburg Meat Processing and TWT Distributing.

Through the Accelerator, each of the suppliers will get a concentrated look at each Ahold Delhaize USA company through educational sessions, as well as discuss best practices with various functional subject matter experts, including human resources and marketing at each company,, e-commerce and supply chain.

To conclude the program, participants will also be given a special assignment to highlight their product and service offerings and how they can help complement Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ strategies. The program will culminate with a livestream event on Nov. 3, 2021.

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.