Phoenix-Based Sprouts Plans to Open 30 Stores, Close 11 in Coming Months

PHOENIX – Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market said it plans to open 30 more stores but close 11 over the next months as it continues to move away from a larger footprint.

The healthful-food grocery chain didn’t specify during a conference call last week which stores will close, but did say at least one will go in the first quarter after its lease expires.

The chain has more than 370 stores in 23 states, including Arizona, California and Florida.

