PLA Announces Appointment of Steve Clark to Chief Executive Officer

Leadership change reflects the company’s focus on expanding supply chain services offerings.

DALLAS, TEXAS – PLA, a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC and a leading national pallet recycler and supply chain services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Clark as Chief Executive Officer. Steve joined the PLA leadership team in 2022 when Propak, the supply chain services company he founded in 1999, was acquired by PLA. This leadership transition comes at a time of increased demand for the company’s integrated pallet and logistics service offerings.

“Steve’s experience building out innovative reverse logistics, 3PL, and freight capabilities uniquely positions him to lead PLA during this exciting phase of growth,” said Wade Glisson, Partner at Silver Oak, “We look forward to leveraging his unique skill set to realize the full potential of PLA’s service offering.”

Clark added, “Our focus remains on supporting the needs of our customers as they continue to grow in this rapidly evolving market, and I’m honored to lead such a talented team of industry experts into the future of the pallet and logistics space.”

About PLA

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PLA is a national supply chain solutions provider offering Pallet Management Services, 3PL Services, Reverse Logistics Services, and Freight Brokerage & Transportation Management Services, handling over 115 million pallets per year for over 1,300 customers. Operating under the Pallet Logistics of America, Pallet Repair Services (“PRS”), Pal-Serv, Propak, Taylormade Pallet & Logistics, Valley Pallet, Willamette Valley Lumber, and Yancey Pallet brands, PLA operates over 75 facilities across the US, providing a comprehensive suite of supply chain management solutions. Learn more at www.plasolutions.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC (“Silver Oak”) is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry-leading business, consumer, and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out the best potential management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. Learn more at www.silveroaksp.com.