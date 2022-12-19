Placon Releases Tamper-Evident Post-Consumer Recycled Round Deli Product Line

Madison, WI – Placon continues to be a leader in sustainable, thermoformed packaging innovation with their new Crystal Seal® Cravings™ product line that is made with recycled PET material.

With online grocery and curbside food pick-up increasing, food safety is more important than ever. Tamper evident packaging allows the user to identify whether the package has been tampered with or not. We are pleased to announce the launch of our NEW Crystal Seal Cravings Tamper Evident deli products to our stock food product line up.

Craving containers offer you a tamper evident lid feature to keep the product inside safe from meddling hands on the outside. The product line is made from post-consumer recycled PET material with a #1 recycle symbol to help meet sustainability goals. Our crystal-clear PCR EcoStar® material allows the food to be the star and offers endless merchandising options. Custom printing is available on the cups.

Cravings products are perfect for fresh cut fruits, veggies, cold deli, and fresh prepared food items. The tamper evident feature keeps food safe and secure for curbside pick-up, food delivery and fresh, on-the-go convenience.

For more information, call us at 800.541.1535 or visit https://www.placon.com/food/food-packaging/

ABOUT PLACON

For 56 years, Placon has been a leading designer and manufacturer of custom and stock plastic packaging for the food, medical, and retail markets. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison, WI; Elkhart, IN; Plymouth, MN; West Springfield, MA; and Wilson, NC, and is currently ranked in Plastics News 2021 Thermoformers Ranking Top 20. Placon delivers packaging breakthroughs that inspire better engagement between people and products with industry leading sustainability, innovation, and award-winning packaging designs. For more information, visit www.placon.com.