Placon Announces New Sustainability Blog

MADISON, WI – On July 5th, 2022, Placon released a new blog called Placonomics™, focusing on topics in sustainable packaging. Placon, a pioneer in post-consumer recycled solutions and leads the way in helping companies create responsible packaging. Placonomics articles will serve to educate and create conversations around the progress to a circular economy in packaging. Blog articles will release weekly with topics surrounding Greenwashing, Recycling, Plastic Regulations, Common Misconceptions, and more.

This blog is an extension of Placon’s mission to live sustainably by educating others about the benefits of a circular economy. Placon CEO, and Chairman of the Board Dan Mohs, adds, “The conversations on plastic often surround negative connotations; and it’s time to be vocal about the misconceptions and shed light on how plastics are the most sustainable option.”

