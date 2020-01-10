Preparing Our Legislative Strategy for 2020 and Beyond

Steven Harris, Director, FMI Retail & FoodService January 10, 2020

Lawmakers recently returned to Washington to begin the second session of the 116th Congress. While 2020 is often correlated with hindsight, our focus this year will be on laying the groundwork for the future scenarios expected throughout this year and in 2021. Most predictions for 2020 anticipate a year of the typical legislative gridlock associated with an election year, but we continue to look for opportunities to enhance our voice and relationships in Washington while advocating for the food industry’s priorities.

Election years can bring uncertainty into the mix, especially as it relates to the majority control of Congress. The House is currently controlled by the Democrats, whereas the Republicans hold the majority in the Senate. Should the upcoming elections change the status quo, we need to be prepared to work with new leadership and anticipate how the legislative agenda in Congress will change.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Food Marketing Institute

