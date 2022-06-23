Procurant Introduces Open Link Connectivity to Top Retail Grocers

WATSONVILLE, Calif.- Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, today added trading partner connections with major grocery retailers Walmart, Target and Wakefern Food Corp. The connections are offered under the company’s new Open Link service, enabling fresh food suppliers to electronically receive purchase orders and fulfill orders with a vast network of retail grocery buyers.

“Making the produce order management process clean, simple and less expensive is a big goal for us here at Procurant. Open Link helps suppliers maintain a single view on all their sales without the expense and hassle of maintaining multiple systems,” said Kevin Brooks, Chief Marketing Officer, Procurant.

Procurant Open Link offers Procurant’s network of more than 1,000 suppliers a cost-effective way to interact with any retail or wholesale buyer with a published EDI connection. Until recently, orders in Procurant required buyers to use Procurant as their purchasing system. Open Link enables fresh food suppliers to manage orders with all their buyers regardless of which system they use for purchasing.

For suppliers, the current benefits of consolidating orders into a single system include enhanced efficiency, reduced invoice errors and more effective customer service. Keeping sales orders within a single system also allows for easier reporting and analytics.

Procurant Open Link is available as an add-on service for suppliers already on the Procurant One platform, and as a stand-alone subscription option for new customers. Use of Open Link does not require an integrated EDI connection with Procurant.

For more information, or to register for a Procurant supplier account, go to www.procurant.com/supplier-registration.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Capital Partners (glpcp.com), a leading global investment advisor in logistics, real estate, self-storage and related technologies.