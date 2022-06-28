Publix Breaks Ground On First Kentucky Store and Announces Third Location

LAKELAND, Fla. – Publix broke ground on its first store in Louisville, Kentucky, located at the northwest corner of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in Jefferson County. Kentucky will mark Publix’s eighth state of operation.

The Terra Crossing Shopping Center, 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd., is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. It will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors offering beer, wine and spirits. This will be the first Publix Liquors located outside the state of Florida.

“It’s an exciting day for Publix Super Markets as we break ground in our eighth state,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “When our founder, George Jenkins, opened the first Publix store, he wanted to create a better grocery store — one that kept associates and customers top of mind. More than 90 years later, we’ve kept true to our values, including supporting the communities in which we live and work. We look forward to sharing the Publix difference with Kentuckians.”

Hunger alleviation efforts

Immediately following the groundbreaking, Publix leaders and associates held a Publix Serves event at Dare to Care, a Feeding America member food bank in Louisville, to unload and sort 40,000 pounds of produce donated by the company today. Launched in 2015, Publix Serves is one of Publix’s community programs uniting the company’s more than 230,000 associates in community service efforts.

Since fall 2021, Publix has provided biweekly produce donations to Dare to Care. The nonprofit organization partners with local social service agencies, food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens to provide food to the surrounding community. Publix’s contributions provided Dare to Care with more than 775,000 pounds of produce for its neighbors in need.

“We’re grateful for the support Publix has provided to the residents of Louisville, and we appreciate the company’s passion for helping its neighbors facing hunger,” said Dare to Care CEO and President Vincent James. “We look forward to continuing to build this great relationship to help alleviate hunger in our communities, and we’re excited to welcome Publix to the Bluegrass State.”

New Kentucky locations

Publix also announced today it had signed a lease for a third Kentucky store. The Fountains at Palomar, which will be located at the northwest corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Harrodsburg Road, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024. The location will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors. The store will be the company’s first in the city of Lexington.

In late 2021, the company announced a second Louisville location at the northeast corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road. The location, expected to open in the first quarter of 2024, will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,296 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.