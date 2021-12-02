Publix Leaders Honored With Company’s Most Prestigious Award

LAKELAND, Fla.– Last night, Publix Super Markets recognized 12 leaders with the George W. Jenkins Award during a dinner celebration. The award –– named after Publix’s late founder –– was presented to seven store managers, three recently promoted district managers and two support leaders who exemplify leadership, perpetuate the Publix culture and demonstrate commitment to our founder’s vision.

The 2020 recipients are

Store Manager Tim Bismarck, Sevierville, Tennessee

Store Manager Don Bridwell Sr., North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Store Manager Tom Stelzer, Lake Mary, Florida

District Manager Mackenzie Mast (previously store manager in Sarasota, Florida)

Store Manager Brian Aten, Miami and

Lakeland Warehouse Operations Manager Bill Pelham.

The 2021 recipients are

Store Manager Janella Long, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

District Manager Mike Skehan (previously store manager in Lexington, South Carolina)

Store Manager Kerri Tubbs, Orlando, Florida

Store Manager David Sutton, Plant City, Florida

District Manager James Saul (previously store manager in Boca Raton, Florida) and

Director of IT Application Delivery Terry Walden.

“We’re proud to celebrate this extraordinary group of associates,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Their accomplishments and contributions to our company continue to perpetuate our Publix culture and carry on Mr. George’s legacy.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,291 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.