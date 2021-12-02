SpartanNash Eliminating 10% of Fleet Mileage, Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Nearly 10,000 Metric Tons in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–Food solutions company SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is reducing the company’s carbon footprint in 2022 through an annual fleet mileage decrease in excess of seven million miles, representing 10% of total fleet mileage. This network optimization eliminates nearly 10,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and provides faster, fresher and more cost-effective deliveries for SpartanNash’s food retailer customers.

“Network optimization is a key component of our supply chain transformation initiative as well as an opportunity to make significant progress with regard to our ESG (environmental, social and governance) journey,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer David Petko. “When food is traveling fewer miles, everyone wins – our customers, our consumers and our planet.”

SpartanNash is forming strategic alliances with logistics partners to improve efficiency and service for its growing network of customers from coast to coast. These partnerships drive supply chain efficiencies, saving an estimated one million gallons of diesel annually and representing the equivalent of more than 100 tankers of gasoline, energy for more than 1,000 homes for one year, or more than 20,000 barrels of oil. It is the carbon sequestered by more than 150,000 tree seedlings grown for 10 years.1

Optimizing the supply chain is among several focus areas for the company’s ESG strategy. Earlier this year, SpartanNash published a vendor code of conduct and human rights policy to further demonstrate commitment to ESG-forward practices.

“Making progress against our ESG objectives is a companywide priority going into 2022,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “SpartanNash’s mission is to deliver the ingredients for a better life, and we are committed to doing that as responsibly and sustainably as possible for the customers and communities we serve.”

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

