Raley’s Acquires Arizona’s Bashas’ Supermarkets

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The popular Arizona grocery chain Bashas’ Family of Stores says it has signed a deal to be acquired by Raley’s, an independent regional grocer based in California.

Edward “Trey” Basha, president and chief executive officer of Bashas’, and Keith Knopf, president and chief executive officer of Raley’s Holding Company made the announcement Friday.

They said Bashas’ store banners, employment, and operations across Arizona will continue without change or interruption.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press