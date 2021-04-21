Raley’s Completes First-Ever Raley’s O-N-E Market Conversion

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Guided by their purpose of changing the way the world eats, Raley’s opened their newest Raley’s O-N-E Market in the Sacramento-area community of El Dorado Hills this past Saturday, April 17. This is the first time an existing Raley’s location has ever been converted into a Raley’s O-N-E Market.

“Raley’s O-N-E Market is an important part of our long-range strategy, and there will be additional conversions beyond this one,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “The pace of transformation will be guided by our purpose and aligned with customer preference. This in mind, it is our intent to be ahead of the consumer curve and inform customer choice through a commitment to education and transparency.”

The 39,000 square foot store was temporarily closed from April 12 through April 16 to complete the conversion. It reopened as Raley’s O-N-E Market on April 17 with a highly curated assortment of products that are fresh, nutritious, organic when possible, minimally processed and sustainably sourced. In every department, the items are carefully selected to exclude ingredients from the Raley’s O-N-E Market banned ingredients list, such as high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners and hydrogenated fats and oils.

As part of the brand’s commitment to transparency and education, store team members received initial training from Raley’s Nutrition Strategist & Brand Influencer, Yvette Waters, MS, RDN, CISSN. They will receive ongoing education from the store’s designated Nutrition Advisor to support their understanding of the department standards and assist customers in personalizing their shopping experience.

The El Dorado Hills location offers two unique features of Raley’s loyalty program. The Something Extra Health program is designed to help interested customers on their personal wellness journeys. Led by the Nutrition Advisor and overseen by a registered dietitian, the program offers classes, store tours, nutrition coaching, personalized supplement recommendations and more at no cost to members. The second feature, a Something Extra Gather room, is a beautiful space with audio visual capabilities that can be used for free by Something Extra members in the community. For loyalty program members interested in either benefit, reservations will be able to be made on the Raley’s website.

The new Raley’s O-N-E Market features a café with coffee from Sacramento based Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters, specialty toasts and an organic juice bar serving fresh pressed juices, wellness shots, smoothies and acai bowls. Restaurant-quality options include hearth-baked pizza and sandwiches, freshly prepared sushi made with 100% sustainable seafood and artisan baked goods with clean ingredients. Customers also have access to online shopping for pickup or delivery through raleys.com, giving them the ability to order fresh, nutritious food from the comfort of their own homes.

A new feature of this Raley’s O-N-E Market is a natural beauty store-within-a-store, which provides a lifestyle shopping experience for those seeking health and beauty products that are free from artificial preservatives, colors and aluminum, hypoallergenic, paraben free, phthalate free, sulfate free, Cruelty Free certified and Rainforest Alliance certified.

The El Dorado Hills location, located at 3935 Park Drive, is the second Raley’s O-N-E Market; the first opened in June 2020 in Truckee, California. The company plans to convert an existing Raley’s location in Reno, Nevada, to a Raley’s O-N-E Market reopening on May 1, and a new location is currently under construction in Roseville, California, with a planned opening in Spring 2022. The pace of additional store conversions will be guided by Raley’s purpose and aligned with customer preference.

These Raley’s O-N-E Market openings are the latest step in the company’s purpose-driven transformation. For the past 5+ years, Raley’s has been making bold moves in their stores, like eliminating private label sugar sweetened sodas, removing tobacco products, sourcing 100% sustainable fresh seafood, implementing Better-For-You check stands, promoting awareness of added sugar and launching Raley’s Shelf Guide. In 2018, they also opened a new store concept, Market 5-ONE-5, in downtown Sacramento built on the core values of organics, nutrition and education. The Raley’s O-N-E Market brand was developed by blending the learnings from Raley’s bold moves and Market 5-ONE-5.

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 124 stores under six banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Visit at www.raleys.com.