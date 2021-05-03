Raley’s Opens Third Raley’s O-N-E Market Location

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – For the second time in the past two weeks, Raley’s has converted an existing store from a Raley’s into a Raley’s O-N-E Market. The newest Raley’s O-N-E Market location, the first in the state of Nevada, opened for business in the Mount Rose area of Reno this past Saturday, May 1.

“In line with our purpose of changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, we are proud to have expanded the Raley’s O-N-E Market banner into Nevada,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “This store conversion was a purpose-driven decision inspired by our desire to help people live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives.”

The 42,000 square foot store, located at 18144 Wedge Parkway, had been operating as a Raley’s since 1996. It was temporarily closed from April 26 to April 30 to undergo the conversion into Raley’s O-N-E Market. It reopened on May 1 with Raley’s O-N-E Market’s highly curated assortment of products that are fresh, nutritious, organic when possible, minimally processed, sustainably sourced and free from ingredients on the brand’s banned ingredients list. To fill the shelves with only items that fit the department standards, about 4,200 new products were brought in alongside the nearly 12,000 better-for-you products already carried in the existing store.

New additions to the store’s café include coffee from Stumptown Coffee Roasters, specialty toasts and an organic juice bar serving fresh pressed juices, wellness shots, smoothies and acai bowls. Restaurant-quality options include hearth-baked pizza and sandwiches, freshly prepared sushi and poke bowls made with 100% sustainable seafood and artisan baked goods with clean ingredients.

Beyond the updated grocery and food service options, the Mount Rose location now also offers two new features of Raley’s loyalty program. First, the Something Extra Health program is designed to help interested customers on their personal wellness journeys. Led by the Nutrition Advisor, a registered dietitian, the program offers classes, store tours, nutrition coaching, personalized supplement recommendations and more at no cost to members. The second feature, a Something Extra Gather room, has audio visual capabilities and can be used for free by Something Extra members in the community. For loyalty program members interested in either benefit, reservations will be able to be made on the Raley’s website.

As part of the brand’s commitment to education, store team members received initial training from Raley’s Nutrition Strategist & Brand Influencer, Yvette Waters, MS, RDN, CISSN. They will receive ongoing education from the store’s designated Nutrition Advisor to support their understanding of the department standards and assist customers in personalizing their shopping experience.

This is the second time Raley’s has converted an existing store location into a Raley’s O-N-E Market and the banner’s third location overall. They recently converted their location in El Dorado Hills, California, on April 17 and opened their first Raley’s O-N-E Market in Truckee, California, in June 2020. A fourth location is currently under construction in Roseville, California, with a planned opening in Spring 2022. The pace of additional store conversions and openings will be guided by Raley’s purpose and aligned with customer preference.

These recent Raley’s O-N-E Market conversions are the latest step in the company’s purpose-driven transformation. For the past 5+ years, Raley’s has been making bold moves in their stores, like eliminating private label sugar sweetened sodas, removing tobacco products, sourcing 100% sustainable fresh seafood, implementing Better-For-You check stands, promoting awareness of added sugar and launching Raley’s Shelf Guide. In 2018, they also opened a new store concept, Market 5-ONE-5, in downtown Sacramento built on the core values of organics, nutrition and education. The Raley’s O-N-E Market brand was developed by blending the learnings from Raley’s bold moves and Market 5-ONE-5.

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 124 stores under six banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Visit at www.raleys.com.