The Raley’s Companies Elevates Three Shared Service Leaders

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Raley’s Companies announced the promotion of three leaders within the enterprise organization; Craig Benson was promoted to Chief, Information Technology Officer; Helen Singmaster was promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel; and Matt Hilbrink was promoted to Vice President of Enterprise Risk & Asset Protection.

All three roles are for The Raley’s Companies and are a part of the shared services model. These leaders support all the companies and brands in the enterprise.

Craig Benson was promoted to Chief, Information Technology Officer. Craig has held several roles at Raley’s during his time at the company, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Technology. In this elevated position, he leads The Raley’s Companies expansion of technical and operational capabilities.

“As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Craig has proven to be a thoughtful, dedicated and strategic partner. Under his leadership and that of his team, The Raley’s Companies are consistently able to meet the demands of our business and the evolving expectations of our customers. I am grateful for his contribution and leadership,” said Knopf, President and CEO of The Raley’s Companies.

Helen Singmaster was promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel for The Raley’s Companies, leading the enterprise’s legal strategy. In her expanded role, she supports all companies within the portfolio of companies.

“Helen is the epitome of a service leader,” said Knopf, President and CEO of The Raley’s Companies. “Helen has been a source of stability and expertise for 25 years. The Board, executive leadership team and I are grateful for her leadership and ongoing contribution.”

Matt Hilbrink was elevated to Vice President of Enterprise Risk & Asset Protection. Matt is responsible for the strategy and execution of Risk Management, Environmental Health & Safety, Food Safety & Quality Assurance, Asset Protection, and Corporate Security for the portfolio of companies.

“Matt is an outstanding thought partner who prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers,” said Keith Knopf. “We are fortunate to have such an experienced leader.

About The Raley’s Companies

The Raley’s Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, fieldera and fieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and our over 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service and doing right by our team members, communities and planet. To learn more, visit www.theraleyscompanies.com.