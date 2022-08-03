AWG Partners With DoorDash To Offer On-Demand Grocery Delivery To Independent Grocers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) today announced it has entered into a channel partnership agreement with DoorDash to offer on-demand grocery delivery solutions to independent grocers through the DoorDash marketplace app and website. These grocers can leverage the DoorDash platform to build an ecommerce offering that meets the needs of their local community base and extends to areas where they may not have previously been able to reach.

The agreement will enable independent grocery retailers to grow their businesses, attract new customers, and offer increased convenience to existing customers in their local area. With grocery delivery through DoorDash, consumers can order their groceries and essentials on DoorDash’s marketplace app and website with no time slot, queues, or minimum order size required.

“Our relationship with DoorDash is another way that we fulfill our mission to our member-retailers by providing all the tools, products, and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served. It will make it easier for independent retailers to offer online grocery ordering and delivery. We know demand for this functionality continues to be very strong, and to remain competitive, retailers need solutions that offer simple set-up and increased convenience for customers,” said Stacy Bowen, AWG Vice President of Sales, Support and Solutions.

“We are excited to work with AWG to empower independent grocers to grow their businesses with ecommerce solutions that meet consumers’ growing desire for convenience,” said Fuad Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash. “Local grocers will now have the opportunity to leverage the tools and resources they need to expand their delivery areas and offer consumers access to on-demand delivery of the groceries and essentials they need.”

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 1,100 member companies and over 3,400 locations throughout 31 states from 9 wholesale Divisions. The consolidated sales for AWG are $10.8 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies which provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical products, specialty foods, and natural and organic products. For more information, visit AWGinc.com and follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.