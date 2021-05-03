iTradeNetwork Adds Sales Leaders To Executive and Operations Staff

Dublin, CA –iTradeNetwork, the global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, announced two new key additions to its team today. Theresa Trees was named Executive Vice President of Commercial Sales and Amy Mi was appointed Vice President of Sales Operations.

“Theresa and Amy bring us a deep understanding of sales in the supply chain and technology industries. iTradeNetwork is experiencing tremendous growth, and welcoming these two strong sales leaders will help us reach ambitious goals,” said Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork.

Theresa brings more than 17 years of experience in sales and 11 years in supply chain solutions to iTradeNetwork. As EVP Commercial Sales, she is building a strong team to help drive iTradeNetwork’s growth. Before iTradeNetwork, Theresa worked in sales at SPS Commerce, Salesforce and Wells Fargo.

Amy has more than 25 years of experience in sales operations and strategies, sales and marketing finance, commercial finance, corporate FP&A and business consulting. She has spent most of her career in the high-tech industry. As VP of Sales Operations, she is enhancing her team’s capabilities to help the front-line sales team optimize their efforts and maximize results. Prior to iTradeNetwork, she worked at Anaplan, Netgear, Polycom and Nvidia.

ABOUT ITRADENETWORK

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, with more than 8,000 active customers. Suppliers and resellers connect on iTradeNetwork’s technology platform to create active partnerships and easily transact. The platform also provides one-stop-shopping for freight, food traceability, fresh inspection and supply chain compliance, which creates efficiencies for buyers and sellers alike. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com.