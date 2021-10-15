Meat Prices Hurting Delis, Restaurants

Stacy Lange, WNEP Deli October 15, 2021

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — At Longworth’s Family Restaurant in Jermyn, cooking up breakfast costs considerably more these days.

“The majority of meats are up anywhere from 20 to 50 percent. Bacon is up 50 percent since the beginning of the year,” said owner Joan Longworth. “We went through a big fluctuation during the pandemic when things weren’t available. Then they came down; now they’re back up. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

It’s so ridiculous that Longworth says she’s had to raise prices on her menu for the first time in a long time. That’s something she didn’t want to do to customers who helped her business survive the pandemic.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WNEP

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Good Eggs Survey Reveals 68% are Having Groceries Delivered, and that 81% of These Shoppers Will Continue to Do So Post-Pandemic

Good Eggs Retail & FoodService October 2, 2020

Good Eggs announced the results of its national consumer survey, Online Grocery Shopping During Covid-19. The findings provide insight into the perspectives and behaviors of people when it comes to grocery shopping online during the pandemic. Additionally, the findings reveal insights into PPE safety, and how the grocery wars are evolving.

Deli

Relationships Helped Cheesemakers Through Pandemic

Arielle Feger, Specialty Food Association Deli August 16, 2021

During the American Cheese Society’s virtual conference, Thursday, Emily Harbison, technical specialist with Dairy Connection, and Dave Potter, vice president of Dairy Connection, shared their perspective on how COVID-19 impacted the specialty cheese industry. Dairy Connection, Inc. is an ingredient supplier to specialty, farmstead, and small-to-midsize cheese and fermented-milk manufacturers nationwide.