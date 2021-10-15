Meat Prices Hurting Delis, Restaurants

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — At Longworth’s Family Restaurant in Jermyn, cooking up breakfast costs considerably more these days.

“The majority of meats are up anywhere from 20 to 50 percent. Bacon is up 50 percent since the beginning of the year,” said owner Joan Longworth. “We went through a big fluctuation during the pandemic when things weren’t available. Then they came down; now they’re back up. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

It’s so ridiculous that Longworth says she’s had to raise prices on her menu for the first time in a long time. That’s something she didn’t want to do to customers who helped her business survive the pandemic.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WNEP