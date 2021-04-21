The Giant Company Announces Healing the Planet Grant Program

CARLISLE, Pa. – In celebration of Earth Day and its commitment to healing the planet, The GIANT Company today announced a new $250,000 grant program designed to support projects that build on environmental stewardship by connecting families with community green spaces. Developed in partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, The GIANT Company’s Healing the Planet grant program will begin accepting online applications Tuesday, June 1.

“Our latest grant program combines two of The GIANT Company’s key values – healing our planet and connecting families,” said Jessica Groves, manager of social impact, The GIANT Company. “By partnering with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, we can help inspire action in our local communities to increase access to and improve community green spaces and support environmental restoration efforts. No matter how big or how small, we can’t wait for these projects to come to life, make a difference for our planet and provide families an opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors together.”

Applications will be accepted on the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website from June 1- 30. Eligible projects must be located in The GIANT Company’s operating areas within Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia or West Virginia. Projects could include park improvements, park builds, watershed restoration, recycling, beautification and greening, community gardens, farmers markets, vacant lot restoration, outdoor classrooms, and tree plantings. A total of $250,000 in funding is available, with grants ranging from $2,500- $25,000. Awardees will be announced late summer.

“People have flocked to the outdoors amid the novel coronavirus restrictions. Our natural and shared green spaces have been invaluable to our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. Outdoor space significantly benefits communities by enhancing quality of life and promoting healthy lifestyles,” said Shannon Reiter, president, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “We are honored to partner with The GIANT Company to make grants available to agencies and organizations who may have seen funding redirected in response to the pandemic. We’re looking forward to being a part of increased and improved access to the great outdoors.”

The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful also announced that they have distributed 20 free benches, made of recycled plastic bags, to community organizations. Customers can recycle plastic bags at any GIANT or MARTIN’S location. It takes about 10,000 plastic bags to make one park bench. Since 2001, more than 1,800 benches have been donated to local fire departments, churches, schools, townships, parks, and playgrounds. To request a bench, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/donations.

In addition, to commemorate Earth Day 2021 tomorrow, the two organizations are hosting a tree planting and park clean up event in Philadelphia. Volunteers from both organizations will spend the morning cleaning up Pennypack Park, a 65-acre park located in the northeast section of the city.

Customers can also get involved in supporting organizations that are focused on environmentally friendly initiatives. Now through May 31, customers can round up their purchase at any GIANT, MARTIN’S or GIANT Heirloom Market store at checkout. Funds donated through round up will benefit Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on driving awareness for pollinators in local communities, and Rodale Institute, the leading voice in developing solutions for the regenerative organic movement.

As part of The GIANT Company’s healing the planet initiative, the company is committed to plastic bag recycling and plastic reduction efforts, zero-waste initiatives, a solar field and bee pollinator habitat, energy-efficient fixtures in-stores, and sustainably sourced seafood, coffee and tea. To learn more, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s vision is a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. Since 1990, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has worked with hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the state to pick up 148 million pounds of trash from Pennsylvania’s roadways, waterways, greenways, vacant lots, forestlands and other community spaces. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s core programming focuses on litter and illegal dump prevention, cleanup, community greening, and proper waste handling and sustainable practices. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful works with many partnering organizations on the state and grassroots level to accomplish our goal of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc., the nation’s largest volunteer-based community action and education organization. To learn more about Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, visit www.keeppabeautiful.org.