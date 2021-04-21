Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Relaunches Honeyglow Pineapple

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has today announced the official relaunch of its Honeyglow® pineapple, further showcasing the brand’s range and diverse product line in the pineapple space.

As one of the newest members of Fresh Del Monte’s pineapple line, the Honeyglow® pineapple boasts unmatched, sweet flavors. Every DEL MONTE® Honeyglow® pineapple is left to mature naturally on the plant for a few precious extra days, which ensures a riper and sweeter product while creating the perfect balance of color and taste. The Honeyglow® pineapples are then hand selected to ensure a high shell color, delighting consumers who associate ripe, premium pineapples with a bright, golden shell. The golden appearance encourages consumers to look again at a familiar produce favorite, while retailers can be sure consumers will enjoy the same great taste and quality expected from Fresh Del Monte pineapples.

“We are excited to reintroduce Honeyglow® pineapples to consumers,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte. “We look forward to sharing the Honeyglow® pineapple’s unmatched, sweet taste with consumers and are confident that this product will further reinforce Fresh Del Monte’s commitment to product innovation and quality.”

The Honeyglow® pineapple will be available at various retailers throughout the United States and Canada. As with all other Fresh Del Monte products, the Honeyglow® pineapple follows sustainable practices for planting, harvesting and transporting. For more information, please visit HoneyglowPineapple.com.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A Inc. has been a market leader in growing and shipping premium quality fresh produce for several decades and a recognized authority in the fruit industry.

