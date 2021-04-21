Del Monte Fresh Produce Expands Organic Fresh-Cut Fruit Production

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is excited to announce the expansion of its organic fresh-cut fruit production in North America, specifically in the United States and Canada. This expansion will allow Fresh Del Monte to continue growing its fresh-cut fruit and organic fresh-cut fruit businesses nationally, while diversifying its variety of produce SKUs.

For over 20 years, Fresh Del Monte has offered conventional fresh-cut fruit processing nationwide. The expansion to organic fresh-cut fruit production comes as a result of popular trends and rising demand for organic products. Fresh Del Monte strives to grow its business and elevate its existing operations to unprecedented new heights. Continuing to meet consumers’ desires and needs, the brand ensures its organic produce has consistent quality, freshness and reliability in its raw product.

The Organic Fresh-Cut Fruit expansion will allow for added retail convenience, as fruit will be cut to order prior to distribution. Since fruits cannot be cut in-store, this process eliminates a hassle for retail stores and will help continue to incrementally grow retail sales. Produce is cut-to-order at each facility for direct, next day deliveries and pickups.

“We are excited to now be expanding and processing organic fresh-cut fruit,” said Kirk Teske, Vice President, Product Management and Sales, Fresh-Cut N.A. “Our team is always working to find new and innovative solutions to meet the needs of our consumers, and we are excited to offer our customers greater freshness and efficiencies in the organic fresh-cut fruit category. We’re committed to providing our customers with new and existing products that fit their various lifestyles and look forward to getting the freshest produce in their hands.”

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. has been a market leader in growing and shipping premium quality fresh produce for several decades and a recognized authority in the fruit industry.

