Mann Packing Co. Adds Tasty Veggie Sides and Better Crunch Lettuce to Lineup of Healthful Product Offerings

Coral Gables, FL – Mann Packing Co., Inc. (“Mann’s”), one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli and sugar snap peas in North America, recently acquired by Del Monte fresh Produce, is excited to today announce two new products to its existing lineup of fresh produce: the new Veggie Sides and the Better Crunch Lettuce, available now at select retailers.

The Veggie Sides are perfectly seasoned fresh vegetables that are easy to prepare in the microwave and ready in just three minutes. Flavor variations include broccoli with lemon and herb sauce, cauliflower with parmesan pepper sauce and sweet potatoes with a spicy brown sugar sauce. Veggie Sides are now available, and can be found at select SaveMart, Kroger, Walmart, Meijer and Lucky stores nationwide.

Additionally, MANN™ Better Crunch Lettuce is a brand new product for use in salads, sandwiches and so many other fun applications, including as a scoop, wrap, boat or even on the grill! With the crunch of an iceberg lettuce and the color, sweet flavor and shape of a romaine lettuce, Better Crunch Lettuce is an innovative and exciting new product available at select Walmart stores.

“We are so excited to share these products with our customers in North America,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte. “At Mann Packing, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to meet consumer needs and to help everyone incorporate more delicious fresh vegetables into their lives. The ingenuity of the Better Crunch Lettuce and the deliciousness of the flavor variations in our Veggie Sides are two things we are incredibly proud of. We can’t wait to see how these awesome products are received by our consumers.”

For more information on Mann Packing, including where to find its products, visit veggiesmadeeasy.com. For recipes and more, visit the company’s social media channels including, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT MANN PACKING CO., INC.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Salinas, CA, Mann Packing Company is one of the largest suppliers of western vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli and sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann’s was acquired by Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable division, Mann’s continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann’s is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

ABOUT DEL MONTE FRESH PRODUCE N.A., INC.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. markets its products in North America under the Del Monte® brand (as well as other brands), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. Del Monte Fresh N.A., Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.