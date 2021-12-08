Raley’s Elevates Corporate Leader to a Newly Formed Enterprise

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – In anticipation of the acquisition of Bashas’ Family of Stores later this month, Raley’s has announced that Laura Croff has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer of The Raley’s Companies, a newly formed enterprise that will oversee the organization’s independent operating divisions. Laura has served in various leadership capacities at Raley’s over the past 20 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

“Laura is a proven leader with deep expertise and strategic vision,” said Keith Knopf, President & CEO of The Raley’s Companies. “We are fortunate to have such a talented and purpose driven leader who always places the needs of our team members first and foremost.”

In her expanded capacity, Laura will oversee all human resources strategy, benefits, labor, compensation, training and development for both the Raley’s and Bashas’ families of stores. Her direct reports will include the human resources leaders who focus on each operating company, and she will continue to report to Knopf.

Laura holds multiple certifications, including Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Professional in Human Resources – California (PHRca) and Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). She is also certified to deliver 360-degree feedback through VOICES – Korn Ferry and the Center for Creative Leadership.

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 124 stores under six banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Visit at raleys.com.