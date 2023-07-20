The Raley’s Companies Announces the Promotion of Chelsea Minor, to Vice President

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA — The Raley’s Companies (TRC) is proud to announce the elevation of Chelsea Minor to Vice President of Community Impact & Public Affairs. Since joining the team in 2015, Chelsea has represented The Raley’s Companies in the public and political sphere.

“Chelsea is an outstanding contributor and thought leader as well as a trusted advisor,” said Keith Knopf President & CEO of The Raley’s Companies. “Her knowledge and expertise have greatly contributed to our success and growth since joining. Chelsea makes important things happen both in the company and in the communities in which we do business. I am grateful for her dedication and leadership.”

As Vice President, Chelsea oversees public relations, governmental affairs, communications, community impact and sustainability, leading the strategy and direction for the entire enterprise. In partnership with Julie Teel, TRC Board Member, Chelsea also runs the company’s charitable foundation, Raley’s Food for Families. Chelsea’s leadership spans across the company’s trade areas of California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and four Tribal Nations, including TRC divisions Raley’s and Bashas’.

Julie Teel, President of Raley’s Food for Families and a member of The Raley’s Companies Board of Directors, added that Chelsea is the epitome of our culture and our values. Always placing the needs of our team members and communities first.

Prior to The Raley’s Companies, Chelsea worked for KP Public Affairs, supporting California companies with public affairs and public relations services. Chelsea started in California politics as a fellow in the Jesse M. Unruh Assembly Fellowship Program and worked in the California State Assembly. Chelsea is the Chair of the California Retailers Association, Chair of the Metro Chamber Political Action Committee (PAC) and a public appointee for the California Cattle Council.

In recent years, Chelsea was instrumental in facilitating the organization’s growth with several key acquisitions. She serves as one of TRC Shared Service leaders, developing and executing the company’s consumer, public affairs and brand reputation strategies for the enterprise.

“I am honored to serve as an executive leader for The Raley’s Companies,” said Chelsea Minor, Vice President of Community Impact & Public Affairs. “The organization has become a regional grocery powerhouse in the West and I am excited to continue to advance our brands and vision in the communities we serve.”

About The Raley’s Companies

The Raley’s Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, fieldera and fieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and our over 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service and doing right by our team members, communities and planet. To learn more, visit www.theraleyscompanies.com.

*Please reference the organization as The Raley’s Companies, not The Raley’s Co.