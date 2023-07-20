Walmart Kicks Off Application Period for Open Call 2023, Beginning Countdown to Open Call’s Tenth Anniversary

Jason Fremstad, Walmart Senior Vice President of Supplier Development, Sourcing Retail & FoodService July 20, 2023

Walmart began accepting applications for its tenth annual Open Call event, inviting small business owners and entrepreneurs everywhere to apply for the opportunity to pitch their products to be sold on Walmart or Sam’s Club shelves or on Walmart.com. Applications are open until August 18, 2023.

Open Call is at the heart of Walmart’s 10-year, $350 billion commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing by sourcing products that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S., and it was instrumental to Walmart achieving its previous $250 billion commitment. Open Call will take place on October 24 and 25 this year, during Manufacturing Month 2023.

This year’s application period is a special one as Walmart approaches a decade of providing Open Call opportunities. Open Call began back in 2014, when Walmart first opened its doors to more than 500 businesses with dreams of selling their U.S.-made products to millions of Walmart customers. Since then, Open Call has provided more and more opportunities, with over 1,100 small and medium businesses participating last year — making Open Call 2022 Walmart’s biggest one yet. Today, Open Call is the largest sourcing event for Walmart and Sam’s Club.

