Ready-to-Eat Meal Delivery Service Factor Launches New B2B Program

BATAVIA, Ill. – Factor, America’s number one ready-to-eat meal delivery service, announced today the launch of Factor for Teams, a new B2B program that makes it easy for companies to provide their employees with Factor’s tasty and convenient mealtime options at home or on-the-go. Whether employees are working remotely, in a hybrid setup, or full-time in the office, the new Factor for Teams program is aimed at helping employers enhance their commitment to workplace wellness through digital perks.

Factor for Teams offers businesses the option to choose either a one-time bulk purchase to gift their employees or engage in an ongoing partnership that would provide employees the ability to receive Factor meals on an ongoing basis. Businesses who sign on with Factors for Teams will receive a dedicated account manager to guide them through the experience and provide ongoing assistance. Employers can choose to purchase full meal plans for their employees or subsidize meals so employees receive Factor meals at a discount, all with the ability to curate a dedicated menu from Factor’s rotating menu of 29+ weekly meals across its Keto, Calorie Smart, Chef’s Choice, and Vegan & Vegetarian preferences. Through Factor for Teams, employees will choose from the preselected menu and redeem their meals directly through their employer, so no credit card information or subscription is required to enjoy Factor meals.

As an added benefit, companies will be eligible to offer employees a complimentary nutrition consultation with one of Factor’s registered dieticians. A standard offering included with all Factor’s B2C subscriptions, the free 20-minute consultation will provide employees with expert, tailored nutrition advice to help them achieve their health and wellness goals.

“With work environments having dramatically shifted over recent years, we’re excited to give employers digital benefits that fit their employees needs regardless of if they are working remotely or in the office,” said Mike Apostal, CEO of Factor. “Whether employees miss in-office perks like catered meals, or are in need of quick, delicious lunch and dinner solutions that require no prep, Factor for Teams can help enhance workplace wellness benefits and build employee morale.”

Featuring a wide variety of cuisines and flavor profiles, all Factor meals are chef-prepared with fresh ingredients and are dietitian approved to help fuel mental and physical performance. Plus, Factor meals are ready to be enjoyed straight from the microwave in minutes, making them perfect for desk lunches, digital onboardings, trainings, meetings, quick dinners at home, and more. B2B orders must be placed at least two weeks in advance of the desired date and will be delivered contact-free through Factor’s network of courier partners.

Founded in 2013 and acquired by HelloFresh in 2020, Factor specializes in fresh, ready-to-eat meals with a focus on health and wellness and has become the largest ready-to-eat meal company in the U.S. in terms of market share in 2021.

For more information or to sign up for Factor for Teams, please visit: go.factor75.com/pages/corporate-sales-partnerships.

About Factor

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. In addition, Factor offers 33+ weekly add-on options that customers can add to their subscriptions, including shakes, juices, snacks, proteins and desserts. Factor is based in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S.