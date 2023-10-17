RLS Celebrates 55th Anniversary

(Glassboro, New Jersey) – The founding of RLS Logistics’, a leading cold chain solutions provider, is rooted in the industry it still serves today. The company budded from humble beginnings as a mushroom farm in Newfield, NJ, in 1968 by the Leo family and is now celebrating its 55th Anniversary.

Rosario Leo immigrated from Italy to America with his family in search of the American Dream, which started in the mushroom growing business. After twenty years, the family pivoted to the cold storage warehousing business, beginning the transition from R. Leo and Son Mushroom Farm to RLS Logistics.

From the first cold storage warehouse built in 1988, RLS has since expanded to six states across the U.S., with over ten facilities and offices and over 400 team members. RLS still helps feed Americans today by helping manufacturers, retailers, importers, and exporters with their temperature-controlled supply chains. What can be often seen as a challenge, the RLS cold chain experts handle with ease by providing reliable cold chain solutions supported by leading edge technology and high levels of customer experience backed by 55 years of industry knowledge.

RLS was named the 2022 Refrigerated and Frozen Foods Magazine’s Logistics Provider of the Year, is on the Transport Topics Top 100 Freight Brokerage firms, a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics, a 2022 recipient of Food Shippers of America Top Food Chain Technology Award, and is listed in the Global Cold Chain Alliance’s Top 25 Cold Storage companies in North America.

“As we celebrate our 55th company anniversary, I want to thank the RLS team. Without their perseverance and pride in what we do, we couldn’t provide a great experience for our customers and be a valued partner in the temperature-controlled space. I attribute our success to them,” said Russell Leo, CEO, RLS Logistics.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Glassboro, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/.