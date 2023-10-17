Pure Flavor Receives International Taste Award for New Tiki Tomato- Adds 3rd Greenhouse Grown Oronai Sweet Charentais Melon

Leamington, ON – As consumers continue to look for unique snacking options to fuel their busy lives, Pure Flavor®’s innovation pipeline is again yielding fresh results that are injecting new life into the category.

The launch of Tiki Tomatoes™, a vibrant, cosmic-colored, tropically sweet & juicy cherry tomato (that has already garnered an international taste award), and Oronai™ Sweet Charentais Melons, a personal-sized French inspired delight (and the 3rd greenhouse grown melon in Pure Flavor®’s industry leading program) are the latest new product innovations from the leading greenhouse fruit & vegetable brand. Both products will be unveiled at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, Ca October 19-21.

“Consumers want innovative products to WOW them; size, color, consistency of availability, and most importantly, flavor – are all core traits of a greenhouse grown specialty snacking tomato but with our new Tiki Tomatoes™, we really have something special that is all of the above and more”, said Matt Mastronardi, Executive VicePresident. “We continue to strategically invest in R&D to bring items to market that create niche and incremental opportunities to help our retail & foodservice partners grow their business. The flavor profile of the Tiki Tomato™ checks all the boxes of what a snacking tomato is all about; sweet, bite-sized, versatile, and full of flavor!”, said Mastronardi.

Tropically sweet and juicy, Tiki Tomatoes™ recently received the prestigious Superior Taste Award Certification from the International Taste Institute (Brussels, Belgium).

The reviewing Jury, consisting of more than 200 renowned European Chefs & Sommeliers from over 20 countries, critically tested & analyzed the Tiki Tomato™, highlighting these characteristics to award cosmic colored wonder the Superior Taste designation:

A tasty tomato with a crisp, crunchy skin that contrasts well with its soft flesh

This tomato has an impressive visual appearance, with an original color that stands out from the crowd

The taste is sweet and fruity, with some acidity that helps to balance out the sugars; the taste persists for a long time on the palate – The product is very versatile, suggested pairings: White Wine, e.g. Chardonnay: The Tiki Tomato™ has a rather mellow taste, which would marry well with a crisp white wine. o Cheese: The sweetness of the tomato would make a great partner for a variety of different cheeses Fish or shellfish; The tomato would bring a wonderful freshness to the table, creating a fantastic color contrast while infusing sweet flavors

A simple snack; sweet, crunchy, and juicy with the right amount of acidity!

Tropically sweet and juicy, Tiki Tomatoes™ unleash a crunchy burst of fresh flavors, creating beach vibes with sunny & tangy waves—a taste that transports you seaside with every delightful bite.

“Creativity fuels innovation and when you are in a forward-thinking environment, the ‘what’s next question’ never gets old as our teams are always looking ahead; fresh ideas, new products, better products – it’s what helping us we grow forward”, commented Mastronardi.

“When we launched our Solara® Mini Galia & Alonna™ Canary Melons, the next melon in line was already in trial to ensure it could be grown at scale and in a controlled environment. This week, at the IFPA Show in Anaheim, we are excited to launch our 3rd greenhouse grown melon: the Oronai™ Sweet Charentais Melon – a small, fragrant French inspired delight, renowned for its sweet, juicy, and floral-infused flesh”, said Matt Mastronardi.

Oronai™Charentais melons, hailing from the Charente region of France, are a beloved heirloom variety. Greenhouse grown and weighing approximately 850-900gr, Oronai™’s are personal in size, round, and feature a finely netted, fragrant skin. Inside, Oronai™’s vibrant orange, succulent flesh offers a delectable combination of sweetness and floral notes. These gourmet melons are a prized delicacy for their exceptional flavor and aroma.

It has been a very active year for Pure Flavor® who are on a significant growth path, not only with hot new products but with new farms & distribution centers. The acquisitions of DeTemporada Farms, Cervini Farms C5, and most recently, MightyVine®, have strategically added key acreage to the Pure Flavor® family of growers. The opening of a second distribution center in Texas (McAllen) is helping further service both retail & foodservice customers throughout the southwest and beyond.

“As a lifestyle-focused consumer brand, being in tune with consumer trends is key to our brand & product development. Earlier this year, we surveyed thousands of consumers as part of our #LoveForFresh campaign with more than 90% of consumers noting that convenience is the most important factor when looking for a healthy snack option – our new products are dialed right into that”, said Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer. Pure Flavor® conducts annual omni-channel consumer research campaigns to support its content creation strategies and new product development initiatives. “Growing our snacking category options is at the forefront of our R&D strategy which this year has yielded award winning products like the Tiki Tomato™ and the Oronai™ Sweet Charentais Melons, with more still to come”, added Veillon.

Both the Tiki Tomato™ and the Oronai™ Sweet Charentais Melon will be on display at Booth 1545 at the upcoming IFPA Show in Anaheim, CA October 20-21. To learn more please visit http://www.pure-flavor.com/ifpa.

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse fruit & vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor® to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of fruit & vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.