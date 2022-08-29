Fuel Up for Back-to-School with Pure Flavor Snacking Veggies

Leamington, ON – For millions of kids and young adults across the country, it’s almost time to return to class, which means it’s also time to start thinking about what to pack for lunch.

With a lineup of flavorful, convenient, and healthy snacking veggies, Pure Flavor® is making it easier than ever to pack a nutritious lunch box that students of all ages love.

This back-to-school season, Pure Flavor® is encouraging students to fuel their healthy minds with fresh snacking vegetables guaranteed to keep lunches exciting. Each product in the brand’s vibrant lineup is packed with energizing vitamins and minerals to help students stay focussed all day, every day.

“We offer over ten different healthy snacking products for students to enjoy, whether they’re in kindergarten, middle school, high school, or college,” said Tiffany Sabelli, Director of Sales. “These flavorful greenhouse grown snacks come in convenient formats that serve as a simple grab-and-go solution when rushing out the door to catch the bus.”

Sabelli explained that for retailers, these convenient formats are a simple way to give customers added value with their back-to-school purchases this August and September. Once students and their families discover the great taste of Pure Flavor’s® fresh snacks, they can enjoy them all year thanks to the grower’s advanced greenhouse technology, which ensures consistency in all seasons.

“Families choose Pure Flavor® snacking veggies because of the convenience and great flavor of each unique product. After that first taste, they seek out the brand week after week because they recognize that we deliver the same consistent quality 365 days a year,” said Sabelli. “Consistency is key to ensuring students get their favorite flavors in every lunch or after school snack; retailers can count on a consistent supply to meet that demand.”

In addition to their snacking products like colorful Sangria® Medley Tomatoes, crunchy Uno Bites™ Nano Cucumbers, and juicy Aurora Bites Mini Sweet Peppers, the brand offers several snack packs that combine kids’ favorite treats all in one.

Mini Munchies® Tomato Snack Packs are the ultimate on-the-go health snack for school-aged kids. They break apart easily so parents can pack their kids’ favorite tomatoes to fuel study sessions and recess fun. Snack+ Fresh Vegetable Snacks are perfect for college students who need to recharge between classes or workouts.

The brand’s recently launched Solara™ Mini Melons are the first greenhouse grown personal-sized melons. Their handheld size and Tastefully Tropical™ flavor make them a perfect snack after recess. Parents can pack them easily as all-in-one salad bowls, bite-sized melon balls, or slices.

Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer, said the brand is working with content creators across North America to help families prepare for a happy, healthy school year.

“It’s important that students have everything they need to start the school year on the right foot. We’ve teamed up with content creators in key markets to share our healthy living message,” said Veillon. “From fresh lunch recipes, to healthy after school snack ideas, and simple suggestions for parents to encourage healthy eating habits, these talented creators are helping Pure Flavor® fuel healthy minds this school year.”

With so many tasty and healthy snacks to choose from, students can head to class ready and recharged. To learn more about Pure Flavor’s snacking lineup, visit pureflavor.com/healthy-snacking.