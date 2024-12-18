Roberts Joins Upside to Boost Loyalty at Corner Market and Grocery Depot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Upside announced a partnership with Roberts Company Inc., a grocery chain operating Corner Market and Grocery Depot locations in the Jackson/Hattiesburg area. This collaboration builds on Upside’s ongoing efforts to support Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) members like Roberts.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional service, and Upside’s work to drive more customers to our Corner Market and Grocery Depot stores means we’ll be able to provide that service to more people,” said Price Mabry, VP of Sales & Marketing at Roberts Company Inc. “In this highly competitive market, our partnership with Upside is helping to make our stores the easy choice for the customers we know and the ones we don’t.”

In 2023, Upside partnered with AWG, the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler serving independently owned supermarkets, to unlock new profit opportunities for AWG members, such as Roberts Company Inc., and further expand Upside’s rapidly growing network of 100,000 retailers nationwide.

​​Reflecting on this partnership, Tye Anthony, AWG’s Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, emphasized how Upside aligns with AWG’s mission to empower members with innovative tools. “We’re thrilled to have connected Roberts Company Inc. with the Upside team to help grow Roberts’ customer base and capture untapped market share,” said Anthony. “At AWG, our mission is to provide our member retailers all the tools, products and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served. Upside is a key partner in helping Roberts achieve those goals.”

This partnership is also timely given the rise of the “uncommitted customer,” a key trend identified in Upside’s 2024 Consumer Spend Report. These shoppers, who are not loyal to any particular brand, represent a growing opportunity for retailers to capture incremental visits and spending.

“As consumer behaviors evolve, we’re proud to offer a solution that helps grocers attract new and lapsed customers profitably,” said Tyler Renaghan, VP of Grocery at Upside. “By joining early, Roberts Company, Inc., is positioned to capitalize on a first-mover advantage, driving even more incremental profit as consumers earn cash back with every transaction.”

Upside is live at nearly 100,000 U.S. grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores nationwide, and over 35 million consumers have access to Upside’s promotions through its app and partner apps. To learn more about Upside or the benefits of being a first-mover in the market, visit upside.com/business/grocery.

