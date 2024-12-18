Statement From National Grocers Association President and CEO Greg Ferrara on the Kroger-Albertsons Merger Ruling

National Grocers Association (NGA) Retail & FoodService December 18, 2024

Washington, D.C. – “Today, 69% of all grocery sales are controlled by four nationwide chains. Growth and consolidation once aimed at efficiency are now primarily motivated by amassing raw buyer power used to strong-arm product suppliers while undermining smaller competitors. This marketplace trend was at the core of the failed merger between Kroger and Albertsons.  

Grocery consolidation stems from decades of FTC failure to enforce critical antitrust laws like the Robinson-Patman Act, which was designed to protect consumers and foster competition by preventing economic discrimination against independent grocers. Without enforcement, dominant chains abuse their power to coerce preferential pricing and terms of trade from suppliers and agriculture producers. As a result, suppliers are forced to offset these losses by charging higher prices to independent grocers —even when independents buy in similar volumes.  

Main Street America has been decimated over the years, losing locally owned grocery stores, pharmacies, and hardware stores. Antitrust laws provide important guardrails to help keep markets free and open, but when enforcers fail to do their jobs, the system breaks down and our communities suffer. Now, it is time for Congress and the FTC to enforce and strengthen antitrust protections to ensure a fair marketplace for independent grocers and their customers.”

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.  

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

National Grocers Association Awards “Outstanding Marketer” to Cecil K’s Hometown Market, “Outstanding Merchandiser” to Coborn’s

National Grocers Association Retail & FoodService February 28, 2019

The National Grocers Association (NGA) today revealed this year’s top winners of its Creative Choice Awards in the Marketing and Merchandising categories. The “Outstanding Marketer” and “Outstanding Merchandiser” titles are the highest award of the Creative Choice Awards contest.

Retail & FoodService

Albertsons Companies Unveils New Digital Innovations to Meal Plans Tool

Albertsons Retail & FoodService September 18, 2023

Albertsons Companies, Inc. unveiled the latest digital enhancements to its shoppable Meal Plans and Recipes tool available within the retailer’s grocery apps and websites, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME and Tom Thumb banners. Designed to provide customers with culinary inspiration throughout the week while saving time and money, the meal plan feature includes a budget tracker, an expanded library of more than 8,000 exclusive recipes, shoppable ingredient lists and hands-free cooking mode with step-by-step timer.