Roche Bros in the Community: Grocer Brings Back Popular Sideline Suite to Raise Money at High School Football Games

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Locally owned and family-operated grocer, Roche Bros. Supermarkets has brought back their popular Sideline Suite truck this fall, which will be attending High School Football Games and pop warner practices throughout the season to raise funds for their communities. The Sideline Suite is a truck that provides the ultimate high school football game viewing experience. It typically sits on the sideline of the field and is outfitted with a couch, bar table, stools and tailgating food provided by Roche Bros. Catering. The high schools sell raffle tickets to benefit the High School Booster Clubs or the fundraiser of their choosing. Bridgewater Raynham Athletics has chosen to donate 100% of their proceeds from their Friday, September 23rd, 2022 game to Cops for Kids With Cancer.

The winner of the raffle will get to enjoy a sideline view of the game with friends and family from the Sideline Suite, complete with Roche Bros catering, and a cutout of New England Football Captain David Andrews. Winners also receive a signed David Andrews football and Roche Bros. gift card.

The Roche Bros. Sideline Suite has already made stops at Westwood High School on Sept 9th, Millis High School on Sept. 16th and will be attending games at Bridgewater High School on Sept 23rd, Marshfield High School on Sept 30th and Medfield High School on October 7th.

ABOUT ROCHE BROS.

Roche Bros. Supermarkets is a family-owned business, employing more than 4,000 associates in its 20 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores. Headquartered in Mansfield, MA, Roche Bros. offers the highest quality meat, seafood and produce, full-service catering, home delivery, and more. Second generation owners Rick and Ed Roche carry on the family tradition of operating Roche Bros. with a passion for great food and great customer service. For more information, please visit www.rochebros.com.