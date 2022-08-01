Saint Joseph’s University Puts the Consumer at the Center of its New Department of Food, Pharma and Healthcare



PHILADELPHIA: Today’s consumer doesn’t shop in a vacuum. She or he takes into consideration a wide range of variables when buying groceries, taking medicines or using healthcare services, including their well-being, desired outcomes and more. To better address the needs and desires of this new consumer, the Erivan K. Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph’s University is combining three customer-focused disciplines to create The Department of Food, Pharma and Healthcare.

“The pandemic accelerated many trends in our society, from buying groceries online to tele-medicine. The Department of Food, Pharma and Healthcare is being built out to ready students for the ‘New Normal’ the organizations that employ them will face by giving them the tools needed to understand the multi-faceted consumer of today and tomorrow,” said Dr. John Stanton, chairman of the department.

The Department of Food, Pharma and Healthcare is dedicated to preparing students for successful careers in the food, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. It offers both undergraduate programs — notably the renowned food marketing major — and MBA programs in food marketing and pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing. The program also features graduate degrees in the fields of health administration and health informatics, and graduate certificates in food marketing and health informatics.

Dr. Joseph Di Angelo, Dean of the Haub School of Business, said the Department of Food, Pharma and Healthcare is drawing on decades of success in the classroom and beyond to ready both students and faculty for a consumer-centric approach to teaching and research.

“Saint Joseph’s University and the Haub School have long had robust connections to the global marketplace, which provides our graduates with a proven advantage. The establishment of this new department with a focus on how and why people shop for food, medicines and healthcare services will strengthen that edge and offer more focused thought leadership,” he said.

